Carley Knox, Minnesota Lynx executive, named Grand Marshal of Twin Cities Pride

Carley Knox, the President of Business Operations for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, has been named the Grand Marshal of 2024 Twin Cities Pride, the organization has announced.

“Carley’s continued dedication to the LGBTQIA+ community has not gone unnoticed,” Twin Cities Pride shared on Instagram. “Her leadership and mission to ensure that the MN Lynx’s organization is elevating and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities is unwavering. She stands up and speaks out—no matter the circumstances—ensuring that we are always welcome in the home of the Lynx.”

Outsports has experienced the same kind of support from Knox, who was listed with wife Cheryl Reeve, the head coach of the Lynx, at No. 19 of the 2023 Outsports Power 100, listing our selections for the most powerful and influential out LGBTQ people in American sports.

Reeve congratulated her wife on X:

Excited to share this incredible news! @CarleyKnox, far and away my better half, has been named Grand Marshal of Twin Cities Pride 2024. Your unwavering conviction for elevating LGBTQIA+ lives has been an inspiration to so many and I am SO PROUD of you. https://t.co/9M4pseOWFv — Cheryl Reeve (@LynxCoachReeve) January 29, 2024

Knox has been with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx for 14 years, serving in various capacities as she has risen up the corporate ladder.

Outsports congratulates Knox on the exceptional honor, and also Twin Cities Pride for making such a great choice.

We’ll continue on this page to recognize LGBTQ people in sports being honored by Pride celebrations in 2024.

If you know of other LGBTQ sports personalities being honored by Pride celebrations this year, please do let us know.