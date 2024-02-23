A baby is on the way for two standout former college athletes and the child will have a strong athletic background based on the success of their two moms.

Amiaya Carey Hinds-Clarke and Jaide Hinds-Clarke, who met while athletes at rival Virginia universities and married in 2022, announced on social media that “Baby Hinds-Clarke” will arrive in August.

Our greatest lesson in patience, beautifully unfolded. Our most sacred secret, finally shared. Our biggest blessing, joyfully announced. Baby Hinds-Clarke, August 2024

Hinds-Clarke was a star basketball player at the University of Richmond, ranking in the top 20 all-time on the school’s scoring list. Carey was a high jump star at Virginia Commonwealth. The two eloped on Oct. 12, 2022, and two months later were at the White House when President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law.

“They say when you fall in love with your best friend, it happens by accident, nothing has to be forced,” Carey said when discussing how they met. “That’s exactly what happened.”

The legalization of same-sex marriage nearly a decade ago has done more to “normalize” LGBTQ relationships than anything else. It allows couples to announce their love in a way previously reserved for straight people, leading to media coverage that is underpinned by the legality. It was something Carey Hinds-Clarke — now a training associate at The Trevor Project — mentioned after the visit to the White House.

“Jaide and I stood hand in hand, as President Biden signed a law that would make our futures more secure,” she said. “I feel more respected, protected, and more valued — especially as a future parent.”

Here’s wishing nothing but the best for the soon-to-be moms and their child.