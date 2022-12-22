Grant Wahl rainbow-colored memorial jersey is now for sale

Grant Wahl’s legacy continues to live on.

The legendary soccer scribe, who unexpectedly passed away this month while covering the World Cup, is being honored with a rainbow-colored memorial jersey.

The jersey was designed by the soccer apparel company Olive & York, with input from Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder.

All proceeds will be donated to the International Women’s Media Fund.

The rainbow stitching is significant, because Wahl was a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights. At the start of the World Cup, he had said Qatari officials detained him for wearing a rainbow t-shirt before entering one of the stadiums.

In the immediate aftermath of Wahl’s passing, his brother, Eric, took to Instagram to say he is gay and is the reason Wahl wore the rainbow shirt. Qatar’s atavistic attitude towards gay people — homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state — was a major storyline throughout the World Cup.

Wahl didn’t just tweet his support for LGBTQ people. He potentially put himself in danger to stand up for our rights.

That’s one of the many reasons why Wahl was such a beloved figure. His memorial jersey is on sale for $40.