This gay fan proposed to her girlfriend at a Phoenix Mercury game

Two girlfriends walked into Footprint Center to see the Phoenix Mercury crush the Seattle Storm Thursday.

One of them left with a ring on her finger.

A gay fan proposed to her girlfriend during a stoppage in play in Phoenix’ 97-77 victory over Seattle. When she said “yes,” Mercury mascot Scorch Bio was there to celebrate.

The Mercury also shared a video of the touching moment.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen LGBTQ romance during pro sporting events, or even during a Mercury game. Three years ago, a gay Mercury fan also proposed to her girlfriend at the team’s Pride Night.

Gay Dodgers fans have kissed to the backdrop of a roaring crowd; the LA Kings’ kiss cam showed five gay and queer couples on their Pride Night; Falcons cheerleader Ben Ajani got engaged to his boyfriend at the last game of the season.

The list goes on and on. Queer love is now an accepted part of the in-game experience for a sizable portion of teams and cities. That may seem like a small feat, but the symbolism is powerful.

Every year, we’re seeing more LGBTQ visibility in pro sports. Next month, the Dodgers and Giants are both going to wear rainbow caps during their Pride Night game. That’s not something that would’ve happened 10, or even five years ago.

It’s fitting that the Mercury have hosted at least two same-sex marriage proposals in recent years. Diana Taurasi, one of the most accomplished out WNBA players ever, has played her entire Hall of Fame career in Phoenix.

Seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has spent her entire career with the Mercury, too (the U.S. now considers Griner to be “wrongfully detained” in Russia).

As Outsports’ Cyd Zeigler and Shelby Weldon recently noted, 20 percent of active WNBA players are out and LGBTQ. The WNBA is maybe the most gay-friendly sports league in the U.S.

In-game proposals is just another reason why.

PS: Unfortunately, we can’t find the names of the happy couple. Please fill us in!