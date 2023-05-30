Out All Elite Wrestling star Toni Storm put the “Double” in the major pro wrestling promotion’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view event Sunday night, capturing the AEW Women’s World championship for the second time.

Storm, who came out a bisexual in 2021, reclaimed her championship in a short yet chaotic match against now former champion Jamie Hayter, the same woman who ended Storm’s first reign last November. After a pre-match beatdown by Storm and fellow “Outcasts” members Ruby Soho and Saraya targeting Hayter’s injured shoulder, former AEW Women’s World champions Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida evened the odds.

Hayter would ultimately fall after Storm ran her shoulder into an exposed turnbuckle and dropped Hayter with her Storm Zero short piledriver finisher, mirroring how Hayter defeated Storm for the title six months ago.

The victory makes Storm the only woman to hold the top prize in AEW’s Women’s division twice since its introduction in 2019. The second out LGBTQ wrestler to hold the AEW Women’s World title, Storm’s win also marks the fourth individual title reign by an out LGBTQ wrestler in AEW history (Nyla Rose, Storm, Anthony Bowens).

Storm described the win as “extra special” during the post-show news conference as her second title reign is her first to begin as the official Women’s champion. Storm was recognized as the Interim AEW Women’s World champion during her first run with the title. She was retroactively recognized as an official champion after losing the title to Hayter at last year’s “Full Gear” event.

“I’m sure we can all agree the interim thing was bullshit,” Storm said. “That was a tough, terrible time. So, yeah, it feels great because this is what it should have been the whole time.”