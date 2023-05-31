Out WWE star Shayna Baszler is a champion once again

Out WWE star Shayna Baszler once again holds championship gold after capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles Monday night.

Baszler and tag team partner (and noted transphobe) Ronda Rousey won the titles on the latest episode of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” program, defeating the teams of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez and Bayley and IYO SKY in a four-way bout for the vacant championships.

Previous champions Liv Morgan and Rodriguez were forced to vacate the titles earlier this month after Morgan suffered a shoulder injury.

The win makes Baszler a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team champion and the first she shares with Rousey, who has been a close friend of Baszler’s dating back to their time as MMA fighters. Her previous two title reigns came alongside former WWE wrestler Nia Jax.

Baszler is also now tied with Mercedes Moné (the former Sasha Banks), Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Nicki Cross for the most WWE Women’s Tag Team title reigns in company history.