San Francisco Giants wore Pride hats, used Pride bases and it went off without any hate

The Giants showed out to do Pride Night right, complete with a drag queen tossing the first pitch.

By Jim Buzinski
San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. wears his uniform with a Pride patch before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A professional sports team held an LGBTQ Pride night, complete with the team’s logo in rainbow colors, had a drag queen throw out the first pitch, had all the players participate and it went off without a hitch. Take a bow, San Francisco Giants.

The Giants-Chicago Cubs game on Saturday also featured the bases done up with Pride colors and a cool uniform giveaway that had a huge line waiting to snag one.

After all the controversy over Pride Nights in the NHL earlier in the year and recently in Major League Baseball, Saturday’s event held by the Giants was refreshing.

“I think everyone feels like this is the right thing to do and that it’s just as important as any other day we represent, whether it be Armed Forces or Memorial or Veterans or any of the other groups that we celebrate and try to amplify,” Giants outfielder Austin Slater said about the team participating in Pride Night. “This is another of the many important groups that we’re able to hopefully support and welcome into the baseball family.”

Slater was backed up by Gabe Kapler, his manager, who told the San Francisco Chronicle: “It’s just an indication of how devoted our community in San Francisco is to accepting people from everywhere, all walks of life, and in particular the LGBTQ+ community. And it gives us an opportunity to stand strongly behind that community, and really proud that our organization has continued to be at the forefront of that movement.”

This is what happens when an organization has a vision of inclusiveness, executes it with total buy-in and no apologies. The Giants may have lost the game, but won the night.

Here are some more photos of the Giants’ Pride event:

Giants manager Gabe Kapler sports a Pride cap.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Bases painted in Pride color at the Giants Pride Night.
Even the bases met the moment.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
A close-up of the Giants Pride cap.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images
The Giants’ Pride uniforms given to fans look awesome.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images
San Francisco drag queen D’Arcy Drollinger throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday in San Francisco.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

