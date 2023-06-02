Throughout June we’ll be chronicling on this page the support that various athletes, teams, leagues and athletic departments are showing for the LGBTQ community and Pride Month.

This is in addition to the countless teams and leagues that have changed their social-media avatars to Pride rainbow, and the 29 Pride Nights taking place in Major League Baseball.

A sampling of the Pride support in sports, which we’ll update regularly...

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

An outfielder for the Mariners, Rodriguez tweeted his support of the LGBTQ community wearing a rainbow “Love Wins” shirt with heart and rainbow-flag emojis. From the Dominican Republic, Rodriguez was last season’s AL Rookie of the Year and an All-Star. He’s again a candidate for the All-Star Game, and you can vote here.

Marcus Strohman, Chicago Cubs

Cubs pitcher Marcus Strohman tweeted his support for the LGBTQ community and put his money where his mouth is, promising donations to three different LGBTQ-focused charities: Brave Space in Chicago, Hetrick-Martin Institute in New York and The 519 in Toronto.