Out WWE star Sonya Deville weds partner Toni Cassano

WWE star Sonya Deville showcased a different kind of ring Saturday when she exchanged vows with fitness model Toni Cassano.

Deville, real name Daria Berenato, and Cassano were married in front of friends and family at The Legacy Castle in Deville’s home state of New Jersey.

The wedding came nearly one year to the day after their engagement last February where both women had engagement rings prepped but Deville popped the question first.

Much like the engagement, the ceremony Saturday was about much more than just the two brides. According to People, Cassano’s daughters played key roles one their big day, with one playing her mother down the aisle on the piano and the other being in charge of their rings.

“They [would] say, ‘How much longer to our wedding?’” Deville told People. “So that is how we look at it.”

The ceremony also had a WWE tie-in, with WWE wrestler Bianca Belair taking on the role of flower girl (a surprise set up by Cassano). Several current and former WWE stars were also in attendance to celebrate the union, including Deville’s former tag team partner and close friend Amanda Saccamanno who wrestled under the name Mandy Rose in WWE.

Rounding out the special participants was media personality Maria Menounos, a longtime friend of Deville, serving as the officiant.

Deville described Menounos’ involvement as “really special.” She described Menounos and her husband Kevin Undergaro as her “mentors when I was 20 years old bartending in Los Angeles” and credited them as the reason she was in WWE.

“They’ve been with me the entire ride,” Deville said. “So to have Maria put into words — because she’s so good at that — everything that has transpired here was the perfect fit.”

Menounos described Deville and Cassano’s love for one another as “a fairytale” in a statement to People.

The couple are now heading to their honeymoon in Costa Rica and looking toward the future as Deville continues to make her way back from a knee injury that abruptly ended her WWE Women’s Tag Team title reign last summer.

Outsports congratulates the happy couple on their union and for continuing to show that Courage is Contagious.