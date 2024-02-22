Dwight Howard sex assault case will go forward, judge says

Dwight Howard will face sexual-assault charges in court.

That’s the decision of a judge in Gwinnett County, Ga., who declined to dismiss the allegations made by another man against Howard, according to ESPN.

The incident in question occurred at some time in late spring or summer of 2021. The two men acknowledge that they men, but the accuser — Stephen Harper — says that Howard forced sex on him, and even goes so far as to allege false imprisonment.

Howard has said in court documents that the sex between the two men was mutually agreed upon and consented to.

Howard is one of the best NBA players over the last two decades, playing for seven different NBA teams and winning an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He’s an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

When reports surfaced of him sharing his sexual experiences with men, Howard called people “weird” for wondering if he’s gay.

He’s been an eccentric personality over the years in the NBA over the years, to say the least.