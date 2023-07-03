Gilbert Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star, said in an interview with DJ Vlad released Sunday that the LGBTQ community is more “unfair” than any other group of people on earth.

The earth, of course, contains some pretty bad groups of terrorists and genocidal maniacs. But gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans people? So unfair. The worst of the worst.

“The LGBT, I think it’s the most unfair group walking the planet right now.”

Why does Arenas say this?

“They have a playbook that only they are playing by, that they can only see, no one else gets to see this playbook, but we’re being judged by everything that’s in this playbook, but we don’t know it.”

He was referring to people getting “canceled” for using certain words and phrases that they often — despite Arenas’ false claim — know are offensive.

Check it out for yourself:

This, of course, is utterly ridiculous.

Anybody can take a look at the LGBTQ “playbook.” They just have to ask about it, do a few Google searches.

But guys like Arenas don’t really give a crap about the LGBTQ community. He clearly resents us, and he embraces his ignorance in defense of that resentment.

“It’s not like there’s this dictionary of updates,” he continued, “and we can sit there and click it and say alright, I can say, Oh I can’t say, they took this out, they added this in.”

This is a lie. Anyone with an internet connection can find:

In addition, the NBA itself has various resources available. Outsports last week featured 30 people in the NBA and WNBA on its Outsports Power 100, running a feature story about how the leagues built a culture of inclusion.

The resources are there and easily accessible to Arenas, anyone in the NBA, and anyone with a computer.

In reality, Arenas doesn’t give a crap about learning and understanding terminology. He wants to embrace his ignorance, rail against the LGBTQ community, then blame the victim when he calls someone a slur.

To be sure, there are a lot of bad actors in the LGBTQ community. No question.

But the vast majority of us are super willing to talk with Arenas or anyone else who has questions. Jason Collins has for the last 10 years worked closely with the NBA and many NBA players and others across basketball to build understanding.

I have advocated very vocally about NOT firing people in major pro sports when they say stupid stuff.

For Arenas to say that the LGBTQ community is the most “unfair” group walking the planet, when on that planet are terrorist organizations like the Taliban and human-rights violators like the Chinese Communist Party is pretty gross.

Arenas spent 12 years in the NBA. All he has to do is reach out to someone like Collins or John Amaechi and talk with them. I’m sure they’d be more than willing to help him understand just how “unfair” the LGBTQ community has been treated for generations.