One of sports’ most famous power couples is no more.

USWNT legends and Gotham FC teammates Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger (who together ranked number 14 on this year’s Outsports Power 100 list) revealed that they are divorcing after nearly four years of marriage.

Krieger filed a petition for divorce on Sept. 19 and wrote that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Despite this contention, Krieger and Harris are working to achieve an amicable separation. According to Page Six’s Francesca Bacardi, the two are planning to negotiate a settlement to “resolve all financial issues.”

Furthermore, they are also discussing a parenting plan for their two children to determine a custody arrangement and have not released details as to who will be paying child support. Both Harris and Krieger will also be taking parenting classes as part of their plan.

The two were married in December of 2019 at a high-profile ceremony attended by soccer luminaries like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, and Abby Wambach. Their marriage capped a momentous year where they had also come out publicly and confirmed that they were dating while playing on the USWNT.

They adopted their daughter Sloane on Valentine’s Day week of 2021 and added son Ocean to their family in August of 2022.

During a 2022 appearance on Cyd Zeigler’s “Five Rings to Rule Them All” podcast, Krieger detailed how busy the two were between marriage, children, and their soccer careers.

“We are full-on moms. When we get home from soccer or training, we can’t just take a nap and hang out and watch Netflix and chill. We’re literally on it. We’re making meals, we’re doing prep work, feeding the babies. Feeding the dogs, we have two dogs too. So we technically have four kids,” she said.

Even while competing on the same teams, the two did not get a lot of down time together.

In a 2020 Allure profile by Cotton Codhina, Harris stated, “The team comes first. We actually don’t [often] stay in the same room [on the road]. If we are in the same room, we’re in separate beds because sleep is a huge part of our recovery. I think that’s the hardest part. We don’t get really good time together. We have to make time even though we see each other all the time. It’s tricky.”

The divorce filing comes at another moment of transition for Krieger, as she will be playing her final game with Gotham FC this Sunday before her retirement. Harris retired at the end of the 2022 season.

Hopefully, Krieger will still be able to enjoy the send-off celebration she deserves and she and Harris can achieve the amicable separation that they are working toward.