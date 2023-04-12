Here are 26 LGBTQ athletes who have children

Riley Gaines, the former University of Kentucky swimmer who has advocated for a ban of trans women in the female sports category, made a pretty bold — and utterly false — claim this week about gay athletes.
The assertion came in response to American sports superstar Megan Rapinoe advocating for the inclusion of trans women in women’s sports. Gaines took exception to this, claiming Rapinoe’s career is over, and also...
“It’s worth noting that... because you aren’t sexually attracted to men, it’s unlikely you will ever have a daughter to defend.”
While Rapinoe, who is engaged to marry WNBA legend Sue Bird, has no children, that could easily change in the coming months and years.
In 2023, same-sex couples have access to various family-building options, including gestational surrogacy, IVF and adoption. And as same-sex couples become more accepted in society, the number choosing to have children is growing fast.
That also includes single LGBTQ people.
Gaines should take note of the many, many thousands of LGBTQ people who have kids, including these athletes and other out people in and around sports:
Anya and Madison Packer, hockey
Meghan Duggan and Jillian Apps, hockey
Caroline Oullette and Judy Chu, hockey
Diana Taurasi, basketball
Liz Carmouche, MMA
Robbie Rogers, soccer
Joanna Lohman, soccer
Tom Daley, diving
Sam Rapoport, football
Meet our new daughter!— Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) January 30, 2022
Tobin Blake Rapoport, born 7lb 15oz and ready for Championship Sunday. pic.twitter.com/v0QqSP3Ph5
Rebekkah Brunson, basketball
Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, soccer
Brian Vahaly, tennis
Candace Parker, basketball
Jolanta Ogar-Hill, sailing
Layshia Clarendon, basketball
Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay, basketball
Molly Gallatin, golf
Sarah Taylor, cricket
Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I'm so happy to be a part of it x— Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) February 21, 2023
19 weeks to go and life will be very different ! pic.twitter.com/9bvwK1Yf1e
Demi Stokes, soccer
Nuno Costa, Crossfit
Jeff Rohrer, football
This list obviously isn’t fully comprehensive. If you have anyone we should add to the list, feel free to leave a comment, share on social media or email us at outsports@gmail.com.
