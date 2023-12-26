Outsports’ 25 most-read LGBTQ sports stories of 2023

Every year Outsports counts down its most-read stories of the year, a way to reflect annually on 52 weeks of successes and setbacks, rises and falls.

Some of the biggest sports stories in sports across the world and North America were stories that Outsports broke. Others were creations from Outsports staff writers and takes on some of the stories making headlines in the sports and news media.

As always, centered in Outsports’ 2023 coverage were gay, lesbian, bi and trans athletes doing some great things, from coming out publicly to winning championships. The LGBTQ community had a lot to celebrate in the sports world in 2023.

Here are the year’s most-read stories from the LGBTQ sports world (we will add to this list as we reveal more):

24. Trans boxer Patricio Manuel wins first match in four years, improves to 2-0

The pioneering fighter came out firing against Hien Huynh after a four-year absence from the ring.

25. Would you ask a ‘cockocracy’ professor about your penis size? These 300 men did.

After a professor wrote about the hierarchy of penises in the locker room, he was flooded with questions and pictures. It also helped launch a new career.

Just missed the cut: Boxer wears Pride armband after opponent insinuates he is gay

Chris Eubank Jr. donned the Pride armband at a weigh-in after opponent Liam Smith suggested he was gay and then tweeted a message of inclusion.